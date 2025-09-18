Pattaya pedestrians hesitant on risky streets amid patchy traffic safety

PATTAYA, Thailand – Crossing the streets of Pattaya can be an adventure for both locals and visitors, and not always in a good way. Despite signals, checkpoints, and pedestrian crossings, the city’s chaotic traffic often leaves pedestrians exposed to unnecessary risk. Sirens frequently shake the hearts of onlookers, a reminder that accidents are occurring more often these days.







A recent scene on Pattaya Second Road illustrated the issue: a foreign couple hesitated at the traffic signal, unsure whether cars would stop, before eventually stepping off the curb. Some drivers respected the crossing, while others barreled through, forcing the pedestrians to weave between vehicles. The man waved to thank those drivers who stopped, a small gesture in the midst of a risky crossing.

For tourists, what should be a simple walk across the street becomes a gamble. The combination of high traffic volumes, aggressive driving, and inconsistent adherence to traffic rules highlights the gap in pedestrian safety measures. While Pattaya thrives as a tourist hub, infrastructure and enforcement improvements are long overdue to protect those on foot.

Urban planners and authorities face a challenge: how to maintain the city’s lively flow while ensuring that simple acts, like crossing the road, don’t put lives at risk. Until then, pedestrians—local or foreign—must navigate the streets with extreme caution.



































