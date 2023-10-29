Pickup trucks collide on Sukhumvit highway, driver severely injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – Two pickup trucks collided on Sukhumvit Road in Plutaluang subdistrict of Sattahip on October 27, resulting in significant injuries to one person. The driver of a white Mitsubishi pickup, 27-year-old Pongpipat Limphoyoi, miraculously emerged unscathed from the collision. However, the 65-year-old driver of the blue Isuzu pickup, Phairoj Chumla-ong, was not as fortunate. Phairoj sustained injuries in the crash and remained trapped in his vehicle.







Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage obtained from Ekthani Market on Kilometer 10 captured the crucial moment when the blue Isuzu veered suddenly, leading to the collision with the white Mitsubishi pickup. Preliminary investigations at the scene were initiated to understand the immediate circumstances of the incident.







However, further inquiries are currently underway to determine the root cause of the collision and identify any necessary legal actions. The rescue team, responding promptly to the scene, successfully extricated Phairoj from his vehicle. He was then transferred to Queen Sirkrit Naval Hospital for immediate medical treatment.



























