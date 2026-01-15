Pickup truck slams into bridge pillar in Pattaya, driver seriously injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – A pickup truck driver was seriously injured after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a bridge pillar on Highway 36 in east Pattaya, Banglamung district on the morning of January 15.

Rescue workers were alerted to the accident at around 10:00 a.m. and rushed to the scene opposite a gas station in Huai Yai subdistrict, along with officers from Huai Yai Police Station.

At the scene, a white Isuzu D-Max pickup truck with Chonburi registration was found heavily damaged at the front after sliding into the road median, striking a streetlight pole and crashing into a bridge support. Debris was scattered across the area.







The driver, identified as 46-year-old Kriatisak Butdaowieng, suffered back injuries and multiple abrasions. Rescue workers provided first aid before urgently transporting him to hospital for further treatment.

Kriatsak told officers he had been driving from Chonburi to deliver pineapples to an industrial estate in Rayong when the vehicle suddenly lost control at the crash site.





A witness, 29-year-old Natthaphon Permpoon, who was driving behind the pickup, said he saw the vehicle veer off the road before crashing into the bridge pillar. He believed the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel. The witness stopped to assist and alerted emergency services.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.



































