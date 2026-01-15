Cool air hot sand show Pattaya’s seasonal shift in action

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast cooler mornings with a gradual rise in temperatures across eastern Thailand, including Pattaya, over the next 24 hours, as a weakening cold air mass continues to influence the region.

Pattaya and surrounding areas in Chonburi province are expected to experience cool weather in the early morning hours, accompanied by mist in some locations, before temperatures climb by 1–3 degrees Celsius during the day. Daytime highs are forecast to reach around 32–34°C, while overnight lows will range between 21–23°C.







The department advised residents and motorists to take extra care when traveling in the early morning due to reduced visibility from fog, particularly along coastal and highway routes. With drier conditions prevailing, authorities also warned of an increased risk of fire and urged the public to remain cautious.

Across Thailand’s upper regions, dust and haze accumulation remains at moderate to relatively high levels due to poor air ventilation, which may affect air quality in urban and coastal areas, including Pattaya.



In the South, rainfall is expected to be limited, mainly affecting the lower southern provinces. Moderate northeast monsoon winds continue to affect the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, with waves reaching 1–2 meters in the lower Gulf. Small boat operators have been advised to navigate with caution.

Residents in Pattaya are encouraged to monitor weather updates, look after their health amid changing conditions, and take precautions during foggy mornings.



































