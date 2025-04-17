Pattaya faces higher egg prices as cost of production rises

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents and businesses in Pattaya will see an increase in the price of eggs as the cost per egg rises by 20 satang. This price adjustment, effective from today, brings the cost of eggs up from 3.20 THB to 3.40 THB per egg, or 6 THB per tray, impacting both consumers and retailers in the region.

The price hike comes as part of an official announcement from four major egg cooperative networks in Thailand: the Paed Riew Egg Farmers Cooperative, Chonburi Egg Farmers Cooperative, Chiang Mai-Lamphun Egg Farmers Cooperative, and the Lower Mae Nam Noi Egg Farmers Cooperative. These groups declared the adjusted farm-gate price for mixed eggs, weighing 20.5 kilograms or more, at 3.40 THB per egg as of April 17.







Retailers have clarified that the price increase is not a decision made independently by sellers, but a result of rising production costs passed down by the egg farming cooperatives. The higher prices reflect the increased cost of farming and production, and retailers are obliged to adjust their prices in line with the new costs they are receiving from the farms.

This price increase is expected to affect Pattaya’s markets and businesses, where eggs are a staple item. As the cost of living continues to rise, consumers may notice the effect of this change on their daily grocery bills.

































