Pickup truck hits motorcycle, killing 26-year-old woman on Pattaya–Sattahip route

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 26-year-old woman died after her motorcycle was struck from behind by a pickup truck while waiting at a red light on the Pattaya–Sattahip route.

According to dashcam footage, the incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. at an intersection where the straight lane had a green light, while the turning lane was red. The victim, identified as Ms. Atcharaporn, was stopped in a lane that allowed both straight and right turns when a white pickup truck, apparently attempting a lane change, collided violently with her motorcycle.







Rescue workers administered CPR on the scene before rushing her to Pattaya Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The pickup truck driver, 56-year-old Pongsathit, admitted to having consumed alcohol before driving. Authorities took him into custody at Pattaya Police Station’s Khong Dong Tan branch for alcohol testing. Dashcam footage from bystanders helped police with the investigation.

The tragedy has reignited public calls for stronger road safety measures in Pattaya. Many residents noted that motorcyclists frequently face dangerous situations at red lights, often caused by drivers not paying sufficient attention or, in the worst cases, driving under the influence. Online and local reactions expressed widespread frustration.



One resident wrote that whenever police set up alcohol checkpoints, people complain, but such measures should be everywhere and strictly enforced, with drunk drivers jailed, not just fined. Others reflected on the human cost, lamenting how many deaths must occur before authorities take these cases seriously, while expressing sorrow for the young woman who followed traffic laws but still lost her life.

Some highlighted the danger of the lane leading to Jomtien Second Road, which allows motorcyclists to go straight or turn and has been the site of frequent accidents. Anger and disbelief were echoed in comments noting that drinking and driving continues to put the public at risk, with tragic consequences for law-abiding riders.



Residents now advise motorcyclists to stop in front of other vehicles rather than directly behind them, ensuring they are more visible and protected from potential rear-end collisions. Staying alert, watching surrounding traffic, and choosing safer positions at intersections can help prevent similar tragedies.



































