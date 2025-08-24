Pattaya entrepreneur Dr. Darin Phanthusak shines with double win at APEA Awards 2025

BANGKOK, Thailand – In a glittering ceremony on Friday 22 August evening at The Athenee Hotel in Bangkok, two prominent figures in Thailand’s business world were celebrated at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA): Dr. Darin Phanthusak and Tan Passakornnatee. The event, attended by over 300 guests, highlighted excellence in entrepreneurship across Asia, recognising innovation, social responsibility and outstanding leadership.

Dr. Darin Phanthusak was a double winner at the event, receiving the “Master Entrepreneur” award in the Entertainment category and the “Inspirational Brand” award. As Vice President of the family holding company, she manages Tiffany’s Show, Woodlands Hotel, and several restaurants alongside her mother Orawan and sisters Alisa and Varassaya.







In her acceptance speech, Dr. Phanthusak expressed gratitude to her late father, the late Senator Sutham Phanthusak, whose vision laid the foundation for the family’s business empire. She emphasized the family’s unity and continued dedication to preserving and expanding his legacy. Known throughout Thailand for her sharp business acumen, Dr. Phanthusak’s achievements underscore her role as a leading figure in the entertainment and hospitality sectors.

The Entrepreneur of the Year title went to Tan Passakornnatee, a native of Chonburi who has become a household name in Thai business. Tan is best known as the founder of the Oishi Group of Japanese restaurants, with his breakthrough success coming from the launch of Oishi Green Tea, a product that became a staple in Thai households.

Born to Chinese parents, Tan left school in Grade 9 and began his career as an employee at Sahapat. With his first savings, he opened a small bookstall in Chonburi and began investing in real estate. In 1999, he launched the Oishi restaurant chain, later expanding into WBC Wedding Studio and Oishi Green Tea. In 2010, he left Oishi to create Mai Tan, which includes Ichitan and Double Drink Company, further cementing his reputation as an innovative and resilient entrepreneur.

The APEA programme, organised by Enterprise Asia, celebrates outstanding companies and entrepreneurs who demonstrate excellence in business development while maintaining social responsibility. With a presence in over 36 countries, Enterprise Asia aims to foster innovation, ethical practices, and sustainable growth across the region. By highlighting remarkable leaders like Dr. Darin Phanthusak and Tan Passakornnatee, APEA reinforces the importance of entrepreneurship in shaping Asia’s economic and social future.





The awards ceremony served not only as recognition of individual achievements but also as a platform to unite Asia’s leading entrepreneurs, encouraging collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and the promotion of responsible business practices. For the attendees and winners alike, the event was a testament to the thriving and dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem that continues to drive innovation across Thailand and beyond.





































