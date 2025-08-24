False bomb remark delays Thai Lion Air flight from Don Mueang to Hat Yai

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Don Mueang–Hat Yai flight (Thai Lion Air SL 716) was delayed after a passenger allegedly made a false bomb remark on August 22. The incident occurred at Don Mueang Airport around 6:17 PM with 186 passengers on board.

The suspect, 47-year-old Surasak from Pattani, was seated in 17B (emergency exit) when he placed his black handbag on his lap. Flight attendants asked him to store it in the overhead compartment. While doing so, he reportedly said in his local dialect “Ta Ko” (meaning “afraid”) followed by “afraid there’s a bomb,” alarming the crew. Fearing a threat, authorities were called to inspect the bag, which was found to be harmless. The flight was consequently delayed.







The incident also sparked anger among fellow passengers, who expressed frustration at the unnecessary delay and the panic caused by the false remark. Several travelers criticized the suspect for jeopardizing safety and disrupting the flight schedule, while airport staff worked to reassure passengers and maintain order. Social media posts from passengers highlighted their irritation at having their travel plans unexpectedly disrupted.



Investigators found that Surasak had made the comment as a prank aimed at the flight attendants. Police at Don Mueang have charged him under the Aviation Act (B.E. 2558) for knowingly transmitting false information that could cause alarm to passengers or airport personnel, punishable by up to five years in prison. He was released on temporary bail as he posed no flight risk, and his case will proceed to court. (TNA)



































