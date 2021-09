Police suspect wet roads caused Komsan Singkua, 28, to lose control of his pickup and slam into a tree, killing him on Pattaya-Pong Road.

Sawang Boriboon Foundation rescuers used hydraulic equipment to cut his body from the wreck on the evening of Sunday, September 19.







Komsan’s bronze pickup truck was demolished on the road near Khao Phothong temple on the way to Thai Polo Club in Pong sub-district.