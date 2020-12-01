Phuket and Chonburi welcome yachts under strict controls

Thailand’s Andaman Sea island, Phuket has reopened its waters to international yachts, on the strict condition that passengers and crew members be allowed to disembark only after completing 14 days quarantine on board.







Following a resolution from the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) which allows foreign yachts to sail into the waters of Phuket and Chonburi; three Australian yachts have so far sailed into the waters of Phuket province. They are now docked close to Ko Nakha Noi for a compulsory 14-day quarantine before disembarkation.

The yachts entered Thai waters on Friday. Thai health officials in PPE suits boarded these yachts upon arrival to perform COVID-19 swab tests on all people onboard.









The Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center Region 3 is now monitoring and regulating the movement of persons and vessels in and out of Thai waters in the Andaman Sea.

The center currently mandates areas where vessels are allowed to dock, and can enforce measures to prevent any person or vessel from entering such areas. The center has mobilized its personnel for security protection, and preparedness in case of any emergency.

Four more yachts are expected to arrive in Phuket on Saturday. (NNT)











