Pheu Thai Party candidate campaigns in Pattaya Walking Street

Racing into the last curve of the fast and furious campaign before the big election day this coming Sunday May 14, candidates from all political parties were out on their last minute campaign trails around Banglamung district.

On May 9, Man Inpitak, an MP candidate for zone 9 in Banglamung traversed Pattaya’s Walking Street to meet with and solicit business people and residents for their votes.







He was welcomed by Mr. Sukaraj Kalra, Chairman of the Walking Street Community who escorted him through the world-famous entertainment and shopping quarter to meet with eligible voters in his constituency.

Pattaya Walking Street is a major economic artery for Pattaya and politicians from all competing parties know this fact, so they try their utmost to woo the residents to get their votes.





















