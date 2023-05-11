ASEAN leaders call for end to hostilities in Myanmar

Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), during a recent meeting, called for an immediate end to the hostilities in Myanmar, urging for a window of opportunity for dialogue and aid delivery.

ASEAN leaders expressed deep concern over the ongoing violence in Myanmar and called for an immediate cessation of all forms of violence and the use of force. They also demanded a conducive environment for the safe and timely delivery of humanitarian assistance and inclusive national dialogues.







Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the current chair of ASEAN, emphasized that the bloc should take a more assertive stance on the Myanmar issue. The ASEAN policy of non-interference in member affairs has been challenged, and the bloc has become increasingly firm with Myanmar’s junta, which has failed to execute the five-point peace consensus agreed with ASEAN after its coup caused chaos. Indonesia has also been quietly involved in talks with Myanmar’s military, its shadow government, and armed ethnic groups to initiate peace talks.







Former Indonesian Foreign Minister Marty Natalegawa told reporters that the situation in Myanmar presents an unprecedented challenge to ASEAN’s unity, and it is practically functioning with only nine of its ten members.

According to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the meeting was also expected to discuss a code of conduct for the South China Sea and growing tensions over Taiwan. However, it is unclear if these topics were eventually tabled. (NNT)















