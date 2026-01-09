Pedestrians injured as Chinese motorcyclist crashes at speed in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Three people were injured when a high-speed motorcycle ridden by a Chinese national struck pedestrians on Pattaya Third Road late Wednesday night, police said.

The crash occurred at around 9 p.m. on January 7 outside a som tam restaurant, prompting an emergency response from Sawang Boriboon rescue workers, who were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of a pedestrian collision.







Rescue teams found three injured victims at the scene. Two were Chinese men, who suffered multiple abrasions and bodily injuries. Both were given first aid before being transported to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital for further treatment.

The third victim was a Thai woman, later identified as Ms. Sukanlaya Phaetmuangchan, 48, who sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

A red Yamaha motorcycle, bearing Chonburi license, was found toppled on the roadway nearby, showing damage consistent with a high-impact collision.



Ms. Sukanlaya told police that she had just left the som tam restaurant and was crossing the road toward a convenience store after checking for oncoming traffic. She said a motorcycle driven by a foreigner suddenly approached at high speed and struck her before she could react.

Police are examining CCTV footage from nearby cameras to determine the exact circumstances of the crash and said legal proceedings will follow once the investigation is completed.



































