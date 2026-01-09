Pattaya Beach faces relentless cleanup as authorities push for real change

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya authorities are pressing ahead with continuous, no-pause operations to restore order along Pattaya Beach, as concerns over safety, tourism image, and recurring homelessness remain firmly in the public spotlight.

On January 8, Pattaya Municipal Officers, together with the Special Affairs Division, carried out another coordinated operation with the Pattaya City Social Development Office, supported by the Chonburi Provincial Center for the Protection and Development of Quality of Life. The teams conducted on-site screening of homeless individuals along the beachfront, reinforcing the city’s message that the effort is ongoing rather than symbolic.







Officials stated that individuals found not to be linked to drug activity were coordinated and transferred to the Chonburi Homeless Protection Center, where they can receive care, rehabilitation, and assistance through formal social welfare processes. In cases where illegal acts or prohibited items were detected, those involved were handed over to Pattaya City Police for legal action in accordance with the law.

While many residents welcomed the visible enforcement, public feedback reflected a mix of support and frustration. Some praised the authorities for taking action, while others questioned the long-term effectiveness, noting that people often return to the same areas within hours. Safety concerns were also raised about the beachfront during early morning hours, when lighting is limited and visibility is poor. Several residents stressed that without firm, sustained measures, Pattaya’s iconic beach risks losing its appeal to tourists.

City officials acknowledged these concerns and reiterated that tackling the issue requires consistent enforcement, social rehabilitation, and cooperation across multiple agencies. The objective, they say, is to strike a balance between compassion for vulnerable individuals and the need to maintain public order, safety, and confidence in one of Pattaya’s most important tourist areas.



































