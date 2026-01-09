Blocked footpaths trigger fines and towing in Pattaya enforcement drive

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers have stepped up enforcement against motorcycles illegally parked on sidewalks, targeting vehicles obstructing pedestrian access along South Pattaya Road as part of an ongoing citywide order and safety campaign.

On January 7, Pattaya Municipal Enforcement Officers carried out inspections along key sections of South Pattaya Road, where motorcycles were found parked on footpaths and causing obstructions. Officers issued official violation reports and required offenders to pay fines in accordance with the law at the Pattaya Municipal Enforcement Center.







Authorities said the operation forms part of a broader effort to reclaim sidewalks for pedestrians, improve traffic flow, and address long-standing complaints about disorderly parking across the city. Enforcement teams are working in coordination with police, with procedures in place to locate vehicle owners before taking further action. If owners cannot be found, vehicles may be locked or removed.

Public reaction to the operation was largely supportive, though many residents urged officials to go even further. Some noted that enforcement has recently expanded from the entrance of South Pattaya Road to the Wat Chaimongkol intersection, while others complained that illegal parking remains widespread on Pattaya Third Road, Pattaya Beach Road, and in narrow side streets where motorcycles often occupy both sides of the road, making passage difficult.

Several residents also raised related concerns, including roadside vendors parking permanently at traffic lights, a lack of available parking near banks and businesses, and vendors or motorists ignoring basic order. Others acknowledged that enforcement would not please everyone but encouraged officers to stay firm for the sake of the city.





One commenter admitted being fined 1,000 baht during a recent nighttime operation near the beach, calling it a painful but necessary lesson.

City officials reiterated that the campaign will continue across multiple areas and time periods, stressing that sidewalks are for pedestrians, not parking, and that consistent enforcement is essential to improving safety, accessibility, and Pattaya’s overall urban image.



































