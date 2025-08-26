Pedestrian killed, rider seriously injured in high-speed motorcycle crash in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A serious traffic accident occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. on August 24 on Sukhumvit Road, in front of the Makro shopping center in South Pattaya, heading toward Bangkok. Rescue teams from Sawang Boriboon responded after receiving reports that a motorcycle had collided with a pedestrian.

At the scene, authorities found a red Honda Lead motorcycle, driven by 18-year-old Satapanik Lajanthuk, who was lying in the middle of the road with serious injuries. The pedestrian, 50-year-old Surasak (surname unknown), also suffered severe injuries. Rescue personnel performed emergency first aid and CPR on both victims. Despite their efforts, Surasak succumbed to his injuries at the scene.







Witnesses reported that Surasak was crossing the street and had reached the rightmost lane when the motorcycle, reportedly traveling at high speed in a racing crouch position, struck him with great force, sending both the rider and pedestrian in different directions.

Initial investigations are being conducted by Capt. Chainaret Pengkan, deputy investigator at Pattaya City Police, along with a review of nearby CCTV footage. Authorities are examining the exact cause of the accident to ensure a fair outcome for all parties involved.



































