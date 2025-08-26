British man slashes neck and wrists in Pattaya hotel horror

PATTAYA, Thailand – Emergency services responded to a serious incident on the evening of August 23, at a hotel on Pattaya Second Road, after reports of a foreign man harming himself. Rescue teams from Sawang Boriboon Foundation arrived on site in coordination with Pattaya City Police.

At the scene, staff found a 59-year-old British national with severe cuts on both his neck and wrists, bleeding heavily. Staff immediately provided first aid before paramedics transported him to Memorial Hospital for urgent treatment.







Hotel employees reported that the man had previously been a guest but had moved out. On this day, he returned to the hotel to have a drink. Witnesses said he smashed a beer bottle on the floor, creating sharp shards, and then inflicted cuts on his neck and wrists. Hotel staff intervened quickly and called emergency responders.

Pattaya police documented the scene and are investigating the incident. The cause of the attempted self-harm is still unknown, and authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the case.



































