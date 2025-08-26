Pattaya Police issue alert to Expats following Phuket ride-hailing attack

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police are urging expats and long-term visitors to be extremely cautious when using taxis or ride-hailing services, particularly late at night. The warning comes after a serious incident in Phuket, where a 19-year-old male ride-hailing driver was arrested for attacking a 28-year-old foreign language teacher in Soi Somchontsap, Thalang, between 1:30 and 2:00 a.m. on August 24.







Authorities reported that the suspect also entered the victim’s rental room and stole her personal belongings. Police obtained a court warrant, conducted a search, and recovered the items before taking the suspect into custody. He now faces multiple charges, including assault and theft using a vehicle, and has been handed over to investigators for legal proceedings.

Pattaya police are reminding expats and visitors to avoid traveling alone late at night, especially with unfamiliar drivers, and to use trusted transport providers or official taxis whenever possible. Travelers are also urged to inform someone they trust of their travel plans and expected arrival times and to remain vigilant, reporting any suspicious behavior immediately.



This incident in Phuket underscores the importance of personal safety and caution when using ride-hailing services. Even familiar apps or services cannot guarantee protection, and travelers are advised to prioritize their safety at all times.



































