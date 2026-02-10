Pedestrian dragged under car in Pattaya, rescuers race to save his life

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 50-year-old pedestrian was left critically injured after being struck and trapped beneath a car while attempting to cross a major highway near Pattaya on the evening of February 7.

At around 7:30 p.m., Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center received an emergency call reporting that a car had hit a pedestrian, who was pinned under the vehicle and in critical condition. The incident occurred on Sukhumvit Road, in front of the DoHome shopping center, on the inbound lanes toward Sattahip. Rescue workers and relevant authorities rushed to the scene.







Upon arrival, officers found a white Toyota sedan with Bangkok license plate stopped at the scene, its front end heavily damaged and the windshield shattered. The driver, identified as Somphap Suwannaphan, 43, remained at the scene to cooperate with authorities.

The injured pedestrian was identified as Tayeera Aiseng, 50, who was found trapped beneath the car with severe injuries. His arms and legs were visibly fractured, and he was barely breathing. Rescue workers coordinated with local residents to lift the vehicle, using a forklift to raise the front end. The victim was pulled out and immediately given CPR before being rushed to hospital in critical condition.



Somphap told police he had been driving his family to Jomtien Beach for an evening seaside trip, traveling in the right lane at a normal speed. As he approached the location, the pedestrian suddenly ran out from the roadside, leaving him no time to brake and resulting in a violent collision. Realizing the man was trapped beneath the car, he immediately called for emergency assistance.

Investigators from Pattaya Police Station documented the scene and collected evidence before escorting the driver for further questioning. Police are also reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine the exact cause of the accident. Legal action will follow if any wrongdoing is established.



































