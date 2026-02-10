Chinese man critical after Pattaya hotel fall, friends obstruct police investigation

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 22-year-old Chinese man was left critically injured after plunging from the fourth floor of a hotel in Pattaya in the early hours of the morning, with the incident raising serious questions after a group of associates aggressively blocked media and police from inspecting the room.

At around 3:00 a.m. on February 8, Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center received an emergency call reporting that a person had fallen from a height and was severely injured. The incident occurred at a hotel in the Naklua area, North Pattaya. Police from Banglamung Police Station and rescue volunteers rushed to the scene.







Rescuers found the injured man, identified as Mr. Wang Li Chuan, 22, a Chinese national, lying in a pool of blood after falling from the fourth floor. He had sustained severe injuries and was given first aid at the scene before being rushed to hospital in critical condition.

While rescue efforts were underway, more than ten individuals—both Chinese and Thai nationals—claiming to be friends of the injured man confronted journalists at the scene. The group shouted insults, pushed members of the media, and demanded to know why the incident was being reported. Security staff intervened to prevent the situation from escalating. The group then dispersed but refused to allow police to enter or inspect the hotel room where the fall allegedly occurred.

Police noted that the circumstances surrounding the fall were highly suspicious. The area from which the victim fell was enclosed with tightly secured metal bars, making it unclear how he could have exited the balcony. No witnesses were able to explain how the man managed to squeeze through the metal grilles or why he fell. Observers speculated that the incident may have involved intoxication or an attempt to flee from an unknown situation prior to the fall.





A hotel security guard told police that he heard the sound of an object falling and rushed to check, only to discover the injured tourist on the ground below. He added that, given the metal bars installed on the balcony, it seemed highly unlikely that someone could fall accidentally, and he could not explain how the victim exited the room.

Banglamung police documented the scene and have coordinated with investigative officers to determine whether those present at the hotel were connected to the incident or if it was purely an accident. Authorities plan to review CCTV footage and inspect the hotel room involved as part of an ongoing investigation to clarify the circumstances behind the mysterious fall.



































