Pedestrian bridge beam collapses on highway 317, no injuries reported

CHANTHABURI, Thailand – A pedestrian bridge beam fell on Highway 317 near Ban Na Sai during construction, prompting authorities to temporarily close the road. The Department of Highways (DOH) dispatched teams to clear the area, and traffic returned to normal later on August 23. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Aphirat Chaiwongnoi, Director-General of the Department of Highways, said the accident occurred on Friday, August 22, at around 8:30 p.m. at km 10+100 of Highway 317 in Makham District, Chanthaburi Province.







The beam fell during the installation process, damaging a contractor’s 22-wheel truck parked underneath and two cranes. Investigations are ongoing by engineers to determine the exact cause. No government property was damaged.

The construction project, contract No. 39/2568 dated March 17, 2025, involves building a pedestrian bridge at km 10+185–km 10+186, with a contract value of 6.56 million baht. The contract period is from March 18 to September 13, 2025.



Due to the accident, main highway lanes in both directions — toward Chanthaburi and toward Sa Kaeo — were temporarily closed, with detours in place. Highway and local police officers have been assisting motorists, despite heavy rain slowing operations. Authorities expect the road to reopen later today.

The Department of Highways emphasized that public safety remains the top priority and that all projects are managed to minimize disruption to traffic.



































