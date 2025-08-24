PATTAYA, Thailand – Recent late-night police raids on Pattaya’s pubs and clubs have drawn a mixed reaction from the city’s foreign community. While some expats applaud the intention to keep the nightlife scene in check, many say the reality of these operations often borders on the absurd.







“And, like clockwork, every raid uncovers absolutely nothing. Pure magic!” one longtime resident quipped. “The clubs are spotless saints on raid night, only to transform back into their usual selves the very next day.”

Officers typically check for drugs, underage patrons, and other violations, but critics say results rarely amount to more than clean urinalysis reports and tidy premises. “Are you saying no drugs or illicit substances are found and pee tests are negative? Remarkable!” another expat commented with sarcasm.

Some argue the raids frighten tourists away rather than reassure them. “Taking what little tourism they have and scaring them off. Brain of a chicken at work,” said one foreigner. Others joked that if police truly wanted to tackle a public health threat, “they should raid the curry spots so people don’t get infected with the real problem — but they can’t, because those places bring in the money.”



Underlying the criticism is a wider skepticism about enforcement. Many believe bars receive advance warning before inspections, allowing them to pass with flying colors. “They are overqualified to find nothing,” one observer said. “I guess the early warning system works fine.”

Police, for their part, insist the raids are necessary to maintain order, and they point out that arrests have been made in some cases. But for many foreign residents, the pattern looks predictable: noisy raids at night, few serious findings, and a nightlife scene that returns to business as usual by the next evening.



































