Pattaya’s Walking Street becomes scene of brutal confrontation as tourist beaten by nightclub bouncer

PATTAYA, Thailand – A foreign tourist was severely beaten by a bouncer at a nightclub on Pattaya’s Walking Street, leaving him unconscious in the street at 11:57 PM on March 2. Police, tourism officers, and rescue workers rushed to the scene after receiving a report of the incident.

The victim, identified as 62-year-old British national, was found lying on the ground near a cannabis herbal shop, opposite the XO Club. He had a serious head wound with blood streaming across the pavement. First aid was administered at the scene, and he was then transported to Bangkok-Pattaya Hospital for further treatment. The incident caused panic among nearby tourists.







Upon questioning, Athapol Promuthai, a 41-year-old security guard, stated that the tourist had provoked the bouncer before the altercation occurred outside the XO Club. The bouncer reportedly tried to avoid further confrontation but was followed by the injured tourist, leading to a loss of control. The bouncer then removed his vest and punched the tourist in the face once, causing him to collapse on the ground before fleeing the scene.

It was also reported that, just before the incident, Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira Phueak-Aum, Commander of the Tourist Police, and members of the Parliamentary Tourism Commission had met with local authorities in Chonburi to discuss ways to enhance security for tourists. This violent incident, involving the assault of a foreign tourist, has raised concerns and damaged Pattaya’s image as a tourist destination.































