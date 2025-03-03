Gold stolen from Pattaya apartment after woman forgets to lock door

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 23-year-old woman, Ms. Kevalin, reported to the press on March 3 after her apartment was broken into, and nearly 30,000 baht worth of jewelry was stolen at an apartment in South Pattaya, at 10:30 PM on February 28. After discovering the theft, she immediately reported the crime to the Pattaya City Police Station, seeking assistance in apprehending the thief.

Ms. Kevalin explained that she had been living at the apartment for about a year. On the night of the incident, she left for dinner but forgot to lock her door, assuming that the building’s key card system would keep unauthorized individuals from entering. She felt confident that her apartment would be secure, but upon returning the next day, she discovered that her gold jewelry, valued at over 30,000 baht, was missing.







After checking the building’s CCTV footage, she saw a woman, approximately 40-45 years old, enter the building by using a ruse to gain access, claiming she was waiting for her boyfriend. The suspect was seen trying door handles and eventually entered Ms. Kevalin’s unlocked apartment, where she quickly stole a two-baht gold necklace and pendant before leaving the scene without a trace.

Ms. Kevalin is now urging the police to track down the thief and recover her stolen property. She has also offered a reward to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the suspect.































