Pattaya City and Banglamung District address public land recovery and flooding issues

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and Banglamung District Chief Patcharaphat Sritanyanon chaired an urgent meeting to discuss solutions for several critical issues, including the recovery of public land and flood drainage problems.

One of the main agenda items was the ongoing issue at Sukhawadee House in Naklua area, where investigations revealed the illegal construction on 11 rai of public land, obstructing the flow of the Nong Yang Canal. Pattaya City is currently in the process of appealing this matter to reclaim the land and resolve the situation.







Another significant discussion focused on the persistent flooding problem in Pattaya, as the city’s low-lying areas often struggle with water accumulation during heavy rainfall. To address this, Pattaya has already implemented larger drainage pipes and water retention basins, along with the installation of water pumps to assist with flood management.

Moving forward, the meeting emphasized the need for collaborative efforts between local authorities and relevant agencies to push for effective solutions to both the flooding issue and the reclamation of public land. The progress of the appeal regarding Sukhawadee House will be closely monitored, and further steps will be taken to improve flood prevention systems in the city.





































