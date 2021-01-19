Pattaya women’s group donates food to child abuse center

The Nongprue Women’s Development Group donated much-needed food and cash to the struggling Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center.

Chairwoman Jumnien Chaiyanit presented rice, dried food, raw materials, seasonings and cash to ATCC Director Palisorn Noja Jan. 18.







Jumnien said she and her husband, Mayor Mai Chaiyanit, were aware that charities and shelters like the ATCC have been hard-hit by the latest coronavirus outbreak, as they are both prohibited from holding fund-raising events and suffering from an overall reduction in donations from Thailand and abroad due to recession.

So the women’s club rallied members to donate what they could to help the 50 children being cared for at the ATCC.













