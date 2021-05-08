Pattaya’s tide of Covid-19 test seekers drops

The crush of people seeking Covid-19 tests at Banglamung Hospital has eased along with the Pattaya area’s coronavirus outbreak.

Chonburi reported 72 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, 37 of which were in Banglamung District that includes Pattaya. One new death and 125 discharges also were reported.

A major factor behind the drop in people seeking tests, however, was the extension in the use of a mobile testing van to May 8, allowing people to get tested at the district office rather than come to the hospital. The van was in use through 3 p.m. May 8.







Niran Nanna, a food vendor waiting outside Banglamung Hospital for a test, said she has seen a steady drop in the number of people queuing for tests since May 5.

It also shows how many people have been already tested. District health officials have vigorously tested contacts of those already infected. As discharges begin to outpace admissions, the lines will continue to drop.































