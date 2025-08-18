PATTAYA, Thailand – For years, Pattaya residents have complained that local officials largely ignore sidewalk parking violations. Despite new fines being announced, many believe enforcement is selective—hitting foreign tourists harder than locals. “I’m guessing the fines only apply to foreigners,” one resident noted, “because there hasn’t been any noticeable decrease at all.”

Critics argue that the situation highlights a deeper problem: the city’s police force is struggling to maintain order. Calls have grown for the mayor to rein in his officers, amid rising concerns about violent crime, reckless motorbike riders, and a culture of non-enforcement. “The police don’t seem to have a grip,” one local said. “Not good for a global family vacation destination.”







The chaos isn’t limited to traffic. Reports of the so-called Arabian bike gang resurfacing in Pattaya’s outer areas have sparked fresh outrage. Clashes between these groups and local riders have been documented, raising questions about why visas continue to be issued despite repeated disturbances. “If the police don’t prosecute, then this activity will become a fixture,” one long-term resident warned. “These Middle Eastern bikers wouldn’t dare do this in their own countries—but in Thailand they just pay some cash and it all goes away.”

Frustration is mounting. Many believe that while fines and payoffs line certain pockets, the city’s reputation as a safe, family-friendly tourist hub is taking serious damage. As one resident bluntly put it: “Tell me something, Thailand authorities—at what point do you WAKE UP and put a proper stop to all the rubbish going on in Pattaya? Handing out fines may be rewarding for the police, but it’s destroying your country.”



































