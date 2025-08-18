Navy arrests six Chinese, one Thai at border checkpoint over Cambodian scam links

CHANTHABURI, Thailand – The Royal Thai Navy has confirmed the arrest of six Chinese nationals and one Thai citizen who illegally crossed into Thailand from Cambodia through Pong Nam Ron District in Chanthaburi Province. Authorities believe the group is connected to an online scam syndicate operating across the border in Cambodia.

Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiyapan, Deputy Spokesman for the Navy, stated that the operation took place at around 10:00 p.m. on August 15, when officials stationed at the Ban Phak Kat permanent border checkpoint worked together with immigration officers, Marine Rangers, and Chanthaburi police investigators to intercept the suspects.







Preliminary charges were filed against the six Chinese nationals for entering and staying in the Kingdom without permission, while the Thai national was accused of facilitating their illegal entry. Investigators reported that the group showed links to large-scale online fraud operations based in Cambodia, underscoring the ongoing threat of transnational criminal activity in the region.

The suspects were transferred to Pong Nam Ron Police Station for further legal proceedings after official reports were filed with the prosecutor and district authorities.



The Navy’s Chanthaburi–Trat Border Protection Command reaffirmed its determination to clamp down on illegal border crossings, emphasizing that Thailand’s borders will not be used as safe passageways for criminal networks. Authorities also urged the public to cooperate by reporting any suspicious movements or potential smuggling activities to nearby military units or local police stations.



































