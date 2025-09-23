Pattaya’s patrols face critics over real impact at Laem Bali Hai overpass

PATTAYA, Thailand – Social welfare officials patrolled beneath the Laem Bali Hai overpass on September 22, ostensibly to assist homeless individuals and monitor potential human trafficking. While authorities emphasized order and safety, the operation underscores deeper, unresolved challenges facing the city.







Homelessness remains a visible issue in Pattaya, particularly in tourist-heavy areas where infrastructure and support systems often lag behind demand. Critics argue that short-term patrols do little to address root causes such as poverty, migration, and exploitation. Similarly, human trafficking concerns persist despite frequent awareness campaigns, raising questions about the effectiveness of law enforcement and preventive measures.



City Council member Wutthithorn Saengurai joined the patrols, emphasizing public cooperation and the 24-hour hotline at 1300 for reporting suspected trafficking. Yet, observers note that recurring “sweep” operations risk treating symptoms rather than implementing long-term solutions for vulnerable populations.



































