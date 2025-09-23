Pattaya residents choke on backyard fires despite warnings

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents of Naklua are once again facing the consequences of backyard burning. In Sukhumvit Soi 21, municipal officers found a household burning trash, sending smoke and foul odors into neighboring homes. While officials managed to extinguish the fire and educate the homeowner, the incident exposes a recurring problem in Pattaya: careless waste burning continues to threaten both public health and air quality.

Burning trash may seem harmless to some, but it produces hazardous smoke, aggravates respiratory problems, and pollutes the environment. The recurring nature of these fires suggests that mere awareness campaigns and occasional visits from authorities are not enough to prevent them.







For many residents, the frustration is palpable. “It’s not just the smell,” said one local. “It’s the fear for our children’s health, the smoke we can’t escape, and the sense that nothing really changes.”

Authorities encourage the public to report incidents via hotline 1337, yet without stronger enforcement and practical alternatives for waste disposal, Pattaya’s communities will continue to bear the brunt of these preventable fires.



































