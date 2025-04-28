Pattaya’s ongoing efforts to unblock public walkways – Locals say ‘Cleared today, comes back tomorrow,’ call for heavy fines

PATTAYA, Thailand – The city of Pattaya has been actively addressing public obstruction issues by removing materials that block walkways, particularly on Sukhumvit Road and Jomtien Beach Road. Officials are committed to keeping these paths clear, emphasizing the importance of respecting both individual and public rights.

Despite the efforts, many citizens express skepticism, pointing out that the materials often return after being cleared. “It’s a constant cycle. They clear it today, and by tomorrow, it’s back,” one resident shared. Others feel that while the initiative is a good start, it needs to be applied consistently across all areas of the city. “They should clear every street, not just the ones with heavy foot traffic,” said another commenter.







Public opinion varies, with some praising the move for a cleaner city, while others suggest a more comprehensive approach, including fines for repeated offenders. “It’s not enough to just clear the streets. People need to be penalized for blocking public spaces,” one resident argued.

The issue extends beyond just the main streets, with concerns raised about areas like Second Road Soi 9, and along public spaces like Tree Town Market in Soi Bua Khao. “There’s a lot of illegal parking, personal items on the streets, and even some vendors blocking walkways,” a concerned citizen pointed out.

While many appreciate the government’s action, some businesses and individuals are concerned about the implications, such as motorbike taxis losing their shaded areas or restaurants having to move their items off the street. “It’s good to see the government addressing the problem, but we also need to make sure we don’t hurt local businesses,” said a local shop owner.

The initiative has gained a lot of support, with many hoping it will become a long-term solution. “Keep it up! If they do this every day, it will eventually work. It’s a great start,” said a supportive local. Some are even suggesting that if the government continues these efforts and broadens them to all areas, it will make a significant difference in the city’s cleanliness and public safety.

For now, the public is eagerly watching to see whether the campaign will continue and expand. With many voicing their support and others calling for more action, it’s clear that the battle to reclaim public spaces for everyone is just beginning.







































