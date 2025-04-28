Pattaya locals alarmed by visa-free policy as crime and chaos linked to Chinese visitors rise

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya residents are voicing increasing alarm over Thailand’s visa-free policy for Chinese tourists, citing a disturbing rise in crime and lawlessness that threatens the city’s reputation.

The visa-free scheme, designed to boost the tourism sector, currently allows citizens from 93 countries — including China — to enter Thailand without a visa for up to 60 days, with an option to extend by another 30 days. However, locals fear that lax screening combined with lenient immigration laws is attracting not only tourists but also undesirable elements.







Tensions have flared following the recent brutal murder of a Thai transgender individual in Central Pattaya, allegedly at the hands of a Chinese tourist. The shocking incident has intensified public outrage and fueled growing perceptions that some visitors are abusing Thailand’s hospitality.

Compounding these fears are daily scenes of reckless driving by Chinese nationals in Pattaya, leading to road chaos, frequent minor accidents, and concerns about pedestrian safety. Residents report a rise in illegal motorcycle rentals to foreigners without licenses, erratic driving, and disregard for traffic laws — further deteriorating the city’s image as a safe destination.

Senator Wanchai Ekpornpichit has called for an urgent reassessment of the visa-free policy, warning that without stricter controls, Thailand risks becoming a “hub for transnational crime.” He pointed to evidence of Chinese criminal syndicates operating businesses and scams out of tourist cities like Pattaya.

In response to growing concerns, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has instructed the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Interior Ministry, and Tourism and Sports Ministry to evaluate the true impact of the visa-free arrangement, with a special focus on whether the length of permitted stays should be shortened to prevent misuse.



Locals say the city must act decisively before its reputation is irreparably harmed. “We wanted tourists, not troublemakers,” one long-term resident said. “If nothing changes, Pattaya could be overwhelmed by low-class and criminal visitors, while real quality tourists are scared away.”

As the debate intensifies, Pattaya stands at a crossroads: protect its economic engine or protect its community.

































