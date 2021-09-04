Pattaya’s Nong Plalai office closes, cleans up after Covid-19 infection

A staff member found infected with Covid-19 prompted Nong Plalai Municipality to close their offices for cleaning and disinfecting.

Public health officials sprayed disinfectants throughout new and old buildings on Sept. 3. The municipality also purchased and administered ATKs to test government officials and all staff for Covid-19 tests. No other results were announced.







Although the municipal office is closed, many officials are working from home. Land and construction taxes, signboard taxes, waste collection fees, and tap water payments are still due and can be collected.

Nong Plalai Mayor Pinyo Homklin said the offices would be ready to reopen as normal on Sept. 8.

































