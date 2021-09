A landowner has been told to fix nearby flooding after he built a wall and added a landfill blocking natural rainwater runoff.

After receiving complaints, Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak and Engineering Division officials visited the Tanman Community site on Sept. 2.







The officials instructed the unnamed landowner to urgently install two-meter long drainage pipes and link them with the original drainage pipes in the rear of the land to release pooled water and prevent future flooding.