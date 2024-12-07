Pattaya’s ‘Naklua Market Walk & Eat Festival’ returns for its 16th year

PATTAYA, Thailand – The “Walk & Eat in Naklua” event is back, celebrating its 16th year as a must-visit festival for food lovers and culture enthusiasts. Hosted by the City of Pattaya, this annual festival promotes local tourism and supports the community by showcasing the rich culinary heritage of Naklua.

Enjoy a wide array of OTOP products, fresh seafood, and traditional local delicacies, reflecting the vibrant seaside lifestyle of the Naklua community. Visitors are invited to taste, shop, snap, and share their experiences while immersing themselves in the lively atmosphere.







Event Dates: December 7, 2024 – January 12, 2025

Opening Hours: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM (Every Saturday and Sunday)

Highlight Performances:

December 7: Grand Opening & Free Concert by Tri Chainarong

December 21: Free Concert by Sarah Salola

January 12: Free Concert by Anatomy Rabbit

Location: Naklua Market, From Police Station to Long Bridge.

Google Maps

Parking: Available at Pattaya City Parking Building (Lan Pho Market), Sawang Boriboon Foundation, and nearby parking areas.

For More Information: Contact the 24-hour hotline at 1337Max.

Don’t miss this perfect opportunity to explore authentic Thai culture while savoring delicious seafood and local treats!











































