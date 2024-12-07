Pattaya Firefighters retrieve iPhone from drain after two-hour effort

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s Department of Sanitation Engineering and the Department of Land Disaster Prevention successfully retrieved an iPhone from a drainage pipe after it had fallen in. The operation took approximately two hours due to the drain cover on the Pattaya-Naklua road having been sealed for over three years.

The Pattaya Fire Department led the effort, demonstrating their commitment to serving the public 24/7. Local residents expressed their gratitude for the team’s prompt and professional assistance in recovering the lost device.

The incident highlights the dedication of Pattaya’s emergency response teams in handling even the most unusual challenges to ensure public satisfaction and safety.

















































