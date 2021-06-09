Pattaya’s Mini Siam MC donates health care products to prisoners and officers

Mini Siam Motorcycle Club Pattaya, led by Thada Boonphan, also known as Es Romklao, donated 40,000 hygiene masks and 40 bottles of alcohol gel to Pattaya Remand Prison, appreciatively received by Manop Chomcheun, Commander of Pattaya Remand Prison, and corrections officers working at the prison.







As seen in the news daily, many prisoners have been infected with Covid-19 during the latest outbreak, also increasing the risk corrections officers have to face while doing their thankless job.

Speaking for the Mini Siam Group, Es Romklao said he felt it was necessary to lend a helping hand during these troubled times.



























