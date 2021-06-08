Vaccinations for foreigners being scheduled at hospitals in Bangkok and Pattaya

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry launched a website on Monday afternoon to accept registrations, in English, from foreigners living in Thailand who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

www.thailandintervac.com was previously used for diplomatic staff in Thailand to apply for inoculation. Registration is now open to foreigners aged 60 or over, and for those with a chronic illness. More information is available on the website.







Foreign Affairs Ministry deputy spokesman Natapanu Nopakun said, during the daily briefing by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), that foreigners are advised to make an appointment two weeks in advance.





He added that some hospitals needed extra time to complete the registration process for foreigners. Initially, vaccinations are being scheduled in the Bangkok and Pattaya areas, beginning with MedPark, Vimut and Phyathai 2 hospitals in Bangkok. Bangkok Hospital Pattaya and the Bangrak Vaccination and Health Centre in Sathorn would follow. More will join later. (NNT)



















