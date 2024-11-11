Pattaya’s massive 3D LED screen on Walking Street quickly becomes latest hot spot for visitors

PATTAYA, Thailand – The vibrant atmosphere of Walking Street in South Pattaya was alive with excitement, as both Thai and international tourists flocked to the area to experience the city’s lights and sounds on the night of November 9. A new attraction added to the street’s already buzzing nightlife scene—a massive 3D LED screen at one of the entertainment venues, which has quickly become the latest hot spot for visitors.









The screen, which showcases lifelike 3D images, captivated tourists, many of whom stopped to take photos, eager to share their experience on social media. The screen has quickly become a popular photo spot, with visitors snapping pictures and videos that are spreading across social platforms, generating buzz and helping to promote Pattaya’s tourism.

This significant investment in a 3D screen not only draws in tourists but also enhances Walking Street’s reputation as a key nightlife destination in Pattaya. Visitors expressed that the addition made the area feel more modern and exciting, giving the city a fresh, dynamic atmosphere. With these new, innovative attractions, Pattaya is expected to continue drawing more tourists, contributing to the city’s growing tourism economy.







































