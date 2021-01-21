Pattaya’s masseuses make case for economic relief

Pattaya’s spas and massage parlors made their case to Thailand’s Health Ministry, arguing for financial aid and a path to reopening their businesses.

About 100 members of the Federation of Thai Spa & Wellness Association met via video call Jan. 20 with Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and officials from the Department of Health Service Support to plead their case.







The federation wants government compensation for lost income, new soft and low-interest loans, reduced utility rates, reduction or exemptions of tax and fees, and guidelines where spas and massage parlors can reopen safely under disease-control protocols.

The group was one of eight that sent a letter to the government calling for a raft of economic relief measures during the current coronavirus which they blamed on corrupt government officials and malfeasance.

Thanet Supornsahatrangsi, chairman of the Chonburi Tourism Industry Council, earlier said such relief was necessary as Pattaya’s economy is in tatters.































