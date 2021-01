Nongprue police have stepped up patrols around Mabprachan Reservoir after a series of car burglaries.

The lake has been busy with people put out of work by the coronavirus pandemic, killing time by exercising, cycling and running. As a result, more cars, and more opportunities for crime, sit along the water’s edge.

Police said there have been a number of car break-ins, including one this week where a motorist lost 100,000 baht in property.