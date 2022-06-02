Pattaya’s Koh Larn Island installs 200 CCTV security cameras

In its continuing efforts to provide safety and security to residents and tourists on Koh Larn Island, the municipality has installed 200 CCTV security cameras at 7 beaches on the popular tourist island paradise.

Kiattisak Sriwongchai, Pattaya Deputy Manager reported that the new CCTV cameras are of the highest technological standards which can zoom-in up to 800 meters. The cameras can survey the whole beach area to observe all incoming boats from Pattaya. They are also capable of recognizing vehicle license plates on the island.







Kiattisak said that the installation is almost complete and they will be fully operational in early June. He said that presently about 10,000-20,000 tourists travel to Koh Larn daily and assured the public that with the new security system authorities will arrive within 10 minutes at the scene of any disturbance or untoward incidents.





Kiattisak also reported on the renovation progress of the Tawan Beach Pier. “The pier has been under a state of disrepair for quite some time and work to renovate it is being carried out. The whole structure has to be rebuilt, including the walkway, roof and railings.” He said that work was progressing according to schedule and will be completed in 2023.

The new Tawan Beach administration building is also under construction and is 90% complete. Once completed the 3-story, 775 sqm building will house administrative workers and will also become the primary Medical Center of Tawan Beach to provide initial medical services before transferring patients to Koh Larn Medical Center or the Pattaya City Hospital.





































