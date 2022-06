Firefighters and rescue teams rushed to Jomtien Beach on the night of May 31 to fight a raging fire burning inside a huge warehouse that stored surplus hotel furniture and equipment including mattresses, pillows and old gas tanks.

After the fire was extinguished a firefighter told a reporter that strong winds fanned the flames so it took them over an hour to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Pattaya police are investigating.