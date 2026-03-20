Pattaya’s homeless crisis persists as wealth gaps keep streets populated

PATTAYA, Thailand – For decades, Pattaya has faced a recurring challenge with homelessness, a situation that continues to test local authorities and communities. Officials and relevant agencies have made sustained efforts to provide support, including shelter, vocational training, and other assistance.

However, gaps in legal frameworks and humanitarian considerations mean that individuals who refuse help can continue living in public spaces, leaving authorities with limited options. Observers note that as long as the city experiences stark disparities in quality of life, this issue is likely to persist.

“Ensuring long-term solutions requires revising laws while upholding human rights,” said a city official. “It’s about creating sustainable outcomes for both individuals and the broader community.”

Local residents have reported improvements in public spaces, such as cleaner beaches and better waste management in areas like Jomtien. Yet, homeless individuals are still seen in some spots, including Had Kratinglai. The city continues to balance compassion with the need for public order.



































