Inside Job! Pattaya condo owners warned after technicians arrested in influencer safe theft

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police have arrested two condominium technicians accused of stealing a large safe belonging to a well-known Thai influencer after allegedly targeting her based on information shared on social media.

Officers from Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Police announced the arrests on March 19 following an investigation into the theft of a safe belonging to influencer “Mod Oi.” Authorities said the suspects used their access to the condominium’s systems to disable security cameras before carrying out the crime.

The suspects were identified as two men aged 29, one of whom worked as a technical maintenance staff member at the condominium where the victim lived. Investigators say the technician allegedly conspired with a friend to plan the theft after observing the victim’s lifestyle and valuables through her social media posts.

According to police, the suspect used his position to shut down the building’s CCTV system on the evening of March 8 between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. He then used a spare key that he had secretly taken from the condominium management office to enter the victim’s room.

The pair allegedly removed the large safe from the room, wheeled it out of the building, and loaded it onto a pickup truck before transporting it to a house in a nearby housing estate where they planned to break it open.

Authorities later recovered the damaged safe from a property in the estate. Inside were valuables including gold bars weighing about 30 baht in total, religious amulets including coins associated with famous monks, and cash, with the total value estimated at more than 2 million baht.





Police tracked the suspects to a commercial building in the city where they had been hiding before taking them into custody.

During questioning, the main suspect reportedly admitted he had previously entered the influencer’s room once before using a spare key and stolen cash. After noticing the large safe during that earlier visit, he allegedly returned later with a friend and a pickup truck to carry out the larger theft.

Investigators said the suspects also removed a security camera inside the condominium’s elevator after disabling the building’s CCTV system to avoid being recorded during the operation.

The victim later expressed relief that police had acted quickly to locate the safe but said she remained concerned because it had been broken open and the valuables inside were still being checked.







She added that she had initially suspected condominium maintenance staff because they were often called to service rooms for tasks such as air-conditioner cleaning or repairs. The influencer also apologized to the condominium’s head technician after previously suspecting him incorrectly.

Authorities say the case highlights the risks of publicly sharing details about personal wealth online and serves as a warning to residents, including condominium owners in tourist cities such as Pattaya, where building staff and contractors may have access to keys, security systems, and private areas.

Authorities say the case highlights the risks of publicly sharing details about personal wealth online and serves as a warning to condominium owners in cities such as Pattaya. Police noted that technicians, contractors, and maintenance staff may have access to spare keys, security systems, and building infrastructure, making vigilance and proper security controls essential.



































