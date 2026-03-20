City officials answer how homeless in Pattaya get drugs and why they end up back on the streets

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officials led by Director of the Administrative Division, have intervened to assist a homeless woman with the goal of transferring her to Ban Mit Maitri Chonburi, a rehabilitation facility under the Department of Social Development and Welfare, Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.

During the intervention, a preliminary urine test revealed the presence of illegal substances. Authorities coordinated with the Pattaya City Police to ensure she enters the legal process and receives proper treatment and rehabilitation. Officials emphasized that the process follows established procedures to ensure vulnerable individuals receive appropriate social and medical care.

Officials Respond to Public Concerns

In response to a reader comment asking, “Where do homeless people get money to buy drugs, and who sells it to them? In the end, they just return to the streets,” Pattaya municipal authorities clarified:

“Homelessness in Pattaya is a longstanding issue that grows alongside the city’s tourism. The city sees people from all over coming year-round, boosting the economy but also creating social challenges. Homeless individuals are still seen in public areas such as beaches, parks, under bridges, and other public spaces. Causes vary, including economic hardship, unemployment, family issues, mental illness, and lack of permanent housing.



While city authorities and related agencies continue to provide help and coordinate with social welfare agencies, there are legal limits. If individuals do not consent, officials cannot forcibly take them for care. Some are also foreigners, which adds complexity.

Regarding the source of money or drugs, it cannot be generalized. Some may earn small amounts from casual work, collecting recyclables, or small aid, while illegal activities are matters for law enforcement to investigate. Solving the problem requires cooperation among government agencies, local officers, and the public, such as reporting suspicious activity or not supporting behaviors that create long-term issues. This collective effort is key to keeping Pattaya a safe and livable tourist city.”









































