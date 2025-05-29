Pattaya’s footpath reclamation mission gains support as public flags problem areas

PATTAYA, Thailand – The sun rose over South Pattaya Road, casting light on a familiar problem: motorcycles parked across pavements, turning walkways into obstacle courses. But this morning was different. Clad in uniforms and armed with the law, Pattaya’s municipal officers—Thessakit—began their rounds with quiet determination.

Their mission: to reclaim public sidewalks for the people.







Under the campaign slogan “Give the sidewalk back to pedestrians. You park, we ticket,” the city’s law enforcement launched a strict crackdown on motorcyclists who parked illegally on footpaths. It’s a problem that has plagued the city for years, with pedestrians—especially the elderly, children, and people with disabilities—forced into the dangers of the road due to blocked walkways.

The operation is grounded in the Cleanliness and Orderliness of the Country Act B.E. 2535 (1992), amended B.E. 2560 (2017). According to Sections 17(1), 17(2), and 56, driving or parking on footpaths is strictly prohibited unless explicitly permitted. Violators face fines of up to 5,000 baht, and those who fail to pay risk legal proceedings.



But this isn’t just about punishment—it’s about public space, safety, and respect.

As news of the enforcement spread, citizens across Pattaya and beyond shared their thoughts online. Comments flooded in—some pointing out other problem areas, others cheering on the officers with gratitude.

“Please check the alley behind Naklua Market—so many bikes parked illegally there.”

“Great job! Do this every day. Raise the fines—let’s see if they still dare to do it.”

“Come to Soi Bongkot near the BBQ place—bikes are blocking the whole road!”

“Thank you so much. This is a step in the right direction.”



“Sometimes I’m walking and a motorcycle speeds past on the footpath, even honking at me! This needs to stop.”

“Applause to the officers. You’re doing excellent work.”

“Please also deal with the shops that spill out onto the sidewalks.”

“The city already looks cleaner and more organized.”





There were also more complex reflections:

“We can’t park on the footpath, we get ticketed for parking on the road… so where should we go?”

“If you allow parking in front of one shop, every other shop will do the same.”

“Sidewalks should be for walking, not for profit. Don’t let them become rental spaces.”

From Central Pattaya to the back alleys of Khao Talo, citizens pointed out hotspot areas needing attention. Others expressed hope that this level of enforcement would expand to red-white no-parking zones, taxis, songthaews, and even illegal signage cluttering the pavement.







Despite a few concerns from vendors and motorists, the overwhelming public reaction was one of support:

“Pattaya is becoming a more livable city. Thank you.”

“This is how real change starts—when people begin to feel the consequences.”

“Do we have officers like this in Phitsanulok? Our sidewalks are unusable.”

“Big thanks to the officers. You’ve made a real difference.”

As the campaign continues, the message is clear: the sidewalk belongs to everyone. And in Pattaya, the battle to reclaim it is well underway—with citizens cheering from the sidelines, and officers leading the charge, one ticket at a time.

































