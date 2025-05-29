Indian tourist’s drunken stunt in Pattaya triggers debate on visa-free policy

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police and emergency responders were called to Pattaya Beach Road near Soi 12 after receiving reports of a foreign tourist behaving erratically—lying atop a white GAC AION electric taxi with its hazard lights flashing in the middle of the street. The man, later identified as an Indian national, appeared intoxicated and incoherent, drawing a crowd of concerned onlookers and passersby.

The tourist reportedly ignored repeated requests from the driver and locals to get down. After extended negotiations led by officers and Good Samaritans, he finally climbed off the vehicle and lay on the footpath, where he then vomited heavily. Authorities provided assistance and transported him to a nearby hospital for further care.







The taxi driver stated she had been en route to Phra Tamnak Hill for a religious visit when the man approached his car aggressively, banging on the windows. Fearing for her safety, the driver did not open the door. The tourist then climbed onto the roof and refused to come down until police intervened.

Backlash Grows Over “Free Visa” Policy

The incident sparked a wave of comments on Thai social media, with many Pattaya residents venting frustration about what they view as a growing influx of low-quality tourists, particularly under the current visa-free entry policy for certain countries, including India.

Comments ranged from sarcastic humor to strong policy critiques:

“Looks like he couldn’t find Walking Street.”

“This is the result of free visas – low-quality tourists ruining our city.”

“He thinks he’s in a Bollywood movie.”

“Pattaya is starting to feel like Mumbai.”

“Legal cannabis, free visas… now this is the chaos we get.”

Some locals also called for stricter screening and enforcement, citing growing concerns over safety, public disturbances, and Pattaya’s global reputation as a tourist destination. Others urged the government to balance tourism quantity with quality, suggesting that opening up visa-free access without behavioral checks was degrading the city.

As of now, no charges have been confirmed against the tourist. Police are investigating the incident and may consider deportation or blacklisting depending on the outcome of medical and behavioral evaluations.

This bizarre case has reignited debates about the broader impacts of Thailand’s tourism policies, especially in hotspots like Pattaya that see heavy foreign visitor traffic daily.





































