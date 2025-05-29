Pattaya parents urged to send children to school with masks every day amid virus resurgence

PATTAYA, Thailand – Amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the region, Nongprue Municipality Kindergarten School, East Pattaya, is ramping up health precautions and calling on parents to ensure students wear face masks at all times during school hours. The school reports a noticeable increase in infections among both students and staff, prompting immediate action to control the spread.

Kittisak Sirilert, the school’s director, told reporters that although COVID-19 has become an endemic disease, vigilance remains crucial—especially in school settings. She confirmed that some students and school personnel have recently tested positive, and numbers are gradually rising. To minimize transmission, the school has requested all parents to provide masks for their children and ensure proper usage throughout the day.







As part of its response, the school is implementing six core safety protocols aligned with national guidelines for educational institutions during outbreaks:

Distancing: Maintain a physical distance of at least 1–2 meters between individuals.

Mask Wearing: Require all students and school personnel to wear face masks at all times.

Hand Washing: Encourage frequent handwashing with soap and water or the use of hand sanitizer.

Testing: Conduct temperature checks and symptom screening at school entrances.

Reducing Crowds: Limit entry into crowded or high-risk areas and avoid large gatherings.

Cleaning: Regularly disinfect common surfaces and shared spaces.

Kittisak emphasized that infected students should stay home until fully recovered to prevent spreading the virus. She also reminded families that wearing masks in public or during travel to school remains a critical preventative measure.

Nongprue Municipality Kindergarten School currently serves 2,200 students from Kindergarten 1 to Mathayom 3 (Grade 9).

































